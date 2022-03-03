Rooting For The Villain? Watch Leon As A Deadly Druglord In ‘A Day To Die’ [Exclusive]

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

We love seeing Leon onscreen — whether he’s the hero or the villain.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the brand new movie ‘A Day To Die,’ starring Kevin Dillon (Entourage) as an ex-military ops officer Conner Connolly who must reunite with his old crew to save his kidnapped wife from a ruthless drug lord (Leon) by repaying $2 million in 12 hours. With her life on the line, Conner must recruit his old crew, led by Brice Mason (Frank Grillo), to pull off a series of dangerous heists to repay the money he owes and settle a score with the city’s corrupt police chief (Bruce Willis). In a race against time, the crew must rely on their tactical training and brotherhood to save themselves and those who matter most.

Check out the clip below:

Whew… Chilling. That man is cold y’all!

A DAY TO DIE is in select theaters and On Demand March 4

