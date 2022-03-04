We Always Got You: Here Are Our Thoughts On Episode 6 of ‘Bel-Air’

Episode 6 of Peacock‘s Bel-Air really starts to dive deeper into the repercussions of the decisions each character makes.

After Will (Jabari Banks) decided in the previous episode that he would indeed stay in Los Angeles instead of going back to Philadelphia, this week’s episode starts with him feeling the backlash of his choice. He’s upset at the fact that all his friends from back home (especially Tray) have labeled him as a snitch and a traitor on social media. Noticing his anger, Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) tries to console her nephew, but her attempt is unsuccessful. Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) then explains to Will that he isn’t the only one in the house who is going through a situation, noting that he has his own issues with his campaign. Uncle Phil tells Will “We got you. Always remember that.” Following their talk, Will agrees to help out with Aunt Viv’s charity fundraiser (for her friend and Lisa’s mom Gayle) once Phil informs him that some of the help she was expecting pulled out.

Despite dealing with the pressures of being in the influencer house(her boss notes that she hasn’t posted in a whole day and wants her to drop content that gets more attention from the fans), Hilary (Coco Jones) also shows up to help her mother by catering the event.

Lisa (Simone Joy Jones) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) are scheduled to do a poetry reading together for the fundraiser. While going over the poem, Lisa shares her disdain for her father’s new wife, Angela, and their relationship. She tells him how she feels, detailing that Angela is trying to replace her mother. Will notices the two having the intimate conversation and chooses to be petty when approached by Lisa later. She calls him out about it and his distance from her as of late. She also echoes the sentiments she relayed to Carlton earlier about her stepmother. Will tells Lisa how he dealt with his father not being around and how he was able to navigate through it. The conversation then shifts to Lisa informing Will how she feels like Carlton uses her vulnerability to get closer to her and how she feels as if she has to walk on eggshells around him. Carlton hears the interaction and proceeds to go do drugs. Will finds him and is surprised when Carlton unleashes one of his worst outbursts yet. He accuses Will of going back on his word about Lisa before eventually apologizing to his cousin. The two end up sharing a sentimental moment as Carlton cries in Will’s arms. They agree that Will should step in to replace Carlton for the speech.

Elsewhere, Ashley (Akira Akbar) takes Hilary’s advice and decides to tell Lucia how she feels about her. Her plan comes to a screeching halt when Lucia tells Ashley that she actually has a crush on Will. We again see a very heart-warming moment between the two sisters as they comfort each other. Hilary lets her younger sister know that heartbreak is a part of life and to take her time with letting other people know how she feels. Ashley mirrors the words of encouragement to her older sister and tells Hilary that she knows she won’t give up no matter how hard it gets because she’s following her dreams.

As if there wasn’t already a lot going on at the event, Reed (Michael Ealy) was once again on Aunt Viv’s heels. This time it was interrupted by Uncle Phil, who seemed to think that Reed had ulterior motives for coming back into Vivian’s life. Before Phil intervening, Vivian and Reed made a deal: If Vivians painting sold for over $15,000 in the silent auction, Vivian would show her art at the opening of his gallery and if it didn’t, he would leave her alone. We later see Phil bidding $20,000 for the painting basically ensuing that Reed would be seeing more of Vivian.

Reed wasn’t Phil’s only problem this episode. After The Times took their endorsement back, Geoffrey was sent to investigate what was going on. He ended up informing Phil that they revoked their endorsement because they were now behind Fred Wilkes (Joe Holt), who had recently entered the race for District Attorney.

Lisa and Will end up reciting a beautiful poem at the end of the fundraiser. Afterwards, tensions hit their peak. Angela suggests that she should go up and say a few words about Gayle. Aunt Viv, already upset about Angela inadvertently admitting her and Fred were having an affair while Gayle was alive, was not having it at all. She tells Angela and Fred to leave and Phil seconds the request. Before he leaves, Phil approaches Fred about joining the race and the two basically declare war on each other’s families.

In the final minutes of the episode, we see what we can look forward to in the next episode. Hilary decides to do a cooking tutorial in lingerie. Phil gives Geoffrey(Jimmy Akingbola) orders to watch Fred and Reed closely. Lastly, Will and Lisa share a kiss after they both agree that giving each other space is not what either of them wants.

How did you feel about Episode 6? What are you most looking forward to for the next episode? Let us know in the comments.

