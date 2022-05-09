‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is On The Way And The First Look Trailer Is Incredible

We’ve been waiting for this for a LONG time!
If you went to the movies this weekend you might have lucked up and got a good look at the teaser trailer for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which first debuted in theaters on May 6.
Today, Disney and 20th Century Studios released photos from the film as well as the trailer.
Check out the trailer below:
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.
James Cameron’s first follow-up to his “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time, will open in theaters on December 16.
To whet audiences’ appetites, the studio will re-release “Avatar” in theaters on September 23.