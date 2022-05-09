‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is On The Way And The First Look Trailer Is Incredible

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

We’ve been waiting for this for a LONG time!

If you went to the movies this weekend you might have lucked up and got a good look at the teaser trailer for 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which first debuted in theaters on May 6.

Today, Disney and 20th Century Studios released photos from the film as well as the trailer.

Check out the trailer below:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

James Cameron’s first follow-up to his “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time, will open in theaters on December 16.

To whet audiences’ appetites, the studio will re-release “Avatar” in theaters on September 23.