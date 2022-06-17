The Trailer For The Olivia Wilde-Directed Thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Has Us Doing Just That

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

We’re STRESSED!

We loved Olivia Wilde’s movie ‘Booksmart,’ but it looks like her next feature film will be very very different! Fortunately we have really high hopes because Wild is directing from a screenplay penned by ‘Booksmart’ writer Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke (‘Chernobyl Diaries’) along with Silberman.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is described as a film about a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community who begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Here’s the extended synopsis:

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley (Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury, and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s happening in this paradise?

Check out the trailer below:

What a good trailer right? We still have no idea what’s really going on in Victory BUT with this ensemble we’re betting we’re in for a wild ride.

The film is produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke executive producing.

Wilde is joined behind the camera by two-time Oscar-nominated director of photography Matthew Libatique (‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Black Swan’), production designer Katie Byron (‘Booksmart’), editor Affonso Gonçalves (‘The Lost Daughter’), Oscar-nominated composer John Powell (‘Jason Bourne’), music supervisor Randall Poster (‘No Time to Die’) and costume designer Arianne Phillips (‘Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood’).

A New Line Cinema presentation, “Don’t Worry Darling” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on September 23, 2022, and internationally beginning 21 September 2022.

Are you excited for this film?