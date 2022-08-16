Guess Who’s Coming To Apple TV+? New ‘Sidney’ Documentary Pays Homage To Sidney Poitier

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

Did you know that Halle Berry wanted to marry Sidney Poitier?

Can’t say that we blame her, after watching the trailer for the upcoming Apple Originals film Sidney. The trailer reveals so many details from Sidney Poitier’s life, from his early childhood and young adulthood in his native Bahamas to his journey to the U.S. where he would face the harsh realities of a racist society. Despite the adversity, he overcame so many challenges and paved the way for countless others.

Watch the trailer below:

We love the point that Morgan Freeman made about Poitier never taking on a subservient role!

From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

Produced by Oprah Winfrey, and hailing from Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment, the documentary is directed by Reginald Hudlin and written by Jesse James Miller. Derik Murray also serves as producer. Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Reginald Hudlin, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier and Barry Krost executive produce.

Sidney will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on September 23, 2022

What are some of your favorite Sidney Poitier films?