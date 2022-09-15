Devon Walker Amongst Four New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Members

After winning it’s record setting 93rd Emmy Award (2022 Outstanding Variety Sketch Series) this week, ‘Saturday Night Live‘ looks to shake things up a bit before the 48th season begins.

This week it was announced that the legendary sketch comedy and variety show would be adding four new featured players to the cast. This decision comes on the heels of many of the show’s more well known cast members indicating that they intend to leave the show. After longtime cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant decided to leave the show and the expected departures of Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson, NBC’s acclaimed late night show decided to recruit four fresh faces to fill the void.

The four new featured players include:

DEVON WALKER

DOB: February 13

Birthplace: Austin, Texas

Walker was selected for Comedy Central’s ‘Up Next’ showcase in 2017. He had written for Freeform’s ‘Everything’s Trash’ and Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth.’

MARCELLO HERNANDEZ

DOB: August 19

Birthplace: Miami, Florida

Hernandez is a comedian, writer and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent. He was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

MOLLY KEARNEY

DOB: May 2

Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio

Kearney was selected for Comedy Central’s ‘Up Next’ showcase in 2019. They can be seen in Amazon’s ‘A League of Their Own’ and Disney+’s ‘The Mighty Ducks.’

MICHAEL LONGFELLOW

DOB: January 31

Birthplace: Phoenix, Arizona

Longfellow has been featured on Netflix’s ‘Introducing…’ showcase and NBC’s ‘Bring the Funny.’ He was also selected as one of TBS’s ‘Comics to Watch’ for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival.

‘Saturday Night Live’ is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. The 48th season of Saturday Night Live will airs October 1 on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. The show will continue with live shows on October 8 and October 15.