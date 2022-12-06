That Was Fast: ‘Wednesday’ Is Netflix’s Third Most Popular English-Language TV Series Ever

The show that everyone can’t seem to get enough of has just made history! Netflix‘s Wednesday is now the streamer’s third most popular English-language television series ever! The series follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy and attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Though Wednesday has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, there are still two series that are in front of the supernatural mystery series, Stranger Things 4 and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Wednesday premiered on Netflix less than a month ago (November 16) and since has racked up 752.52 million hours viewed. Last week, the comedy horror garnered 341.23 million hours viewed, beating out the first seven episode of Stranger Things 4 (335 million hours viewed in their first full week on the service). After bringing in a massive 411.29 million hours viewed this week, the series held on to the number one spot while beating the record it set last week for the most viewership of any English-language television series over a single week.

Keep in mind that the shows ahead of it both crossed the one billion hours viewed mark within 60 days of being released. If things continue the way they currently are, Wednesday will surely join them in the ranks. All three shows still trail Netflix’s most popular series of all time, Squid Game. The drama series brought in 571.8 million hours viewed in its peak week on Netflix.

The series follows Wednesday Addams (Jenny Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy and attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome also star in the series. Throughout the season, we also get appearances from Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Arimisen and Isaac Ordonez. Wednesday was directed and executive produced by Tim Burton. Al Gough and Miles Millar created the show and served as show runners.

If you haven’t already, check out Wednesday on Netflix!