Juvenile Teams With Urban South Brewery To Launch Juvie Juice

Today (March 1), Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South, announces the launch of a collaboration with rapper and New Orleans native, Terius Gray, better known as Juvenile to create a delicious new beverage: Juvie Juice, a hard version of a half lemonade, half iced tea. Juvenile worked closely with the brewing team to develop Juvie Juice.

“We are really excited about our collaboration with Juvenile. Juvie Juice is inspired by his favorite drink, an Arnold Palmer,” said Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery. “This is also the brewery’s first time releasing a hard iced tea, and we are excited about how the formula turned out!”

“Juvie Juice came out so good that everyone is gonna want it in their life!!” said Juvenile. “Urban South did their thing and it’s extra special for me because the brewery is a few blocks from where I grew up on Market Street. It’s gonna be a hot summer so get yourself a cold Juvie Juice and drink responsibly because too many Juvie Juices will have you moving in Slow Motion!”

Juvie Juice is 5% ABV, available in 12 oz and 19.2 oz cans. It’s now available at Urban South’s taproom, online for pick up at the taproom, and in restaurants and grocery stores across New Orleans. Fans can also sip this sweet collab on Juvie Tuesdays, a weekly event hosted by Juvenile at a local club in New Orleans.

To celebrate the launch of Juvie Juice, Juvenile autographed dozens of can labels on the production line at Urban South Brewery before they were distributed to market. Customers who post a photo of their autographed Juvie Juice and tag Urban South Brewery may bring the can to the taproom to receive a variety of prizes.

Congrats to Juvenile on his lit new endeavor!