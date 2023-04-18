Megan Thee Stallion Addresses The Tory Lanez Verdict Once And For All

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out for the first time since the verdict was determined in the Tory Lanez trial. The rapper speaks about the deep healing and transformation she was forced to endure with Elle Magazine, which has since sent her name trending on Twitter. Read more on how she has been affected and the ways she is coping with the violent and traumatic incident inside.

“I don’t want to call myself a victim,” Megan shares in the first line of her open letter regarding the Lanez situation. “As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

The Houston rapper is candid throughout the article, sharing how the entire incident brought her to a dark place and into a deep depression. Megan had taken a social media hiatus for a few months to find her inner peace again.

“These last few months, I’ve been healing after being in such a dark place,” Megan reveals. “The physical and mental scars from this entire ordeal will always sting, but I’m taking the appropriate steps to resume my life. I’ve spent the last few months off social media and taking time off for myself, spending time with my dogs, hanging out with my manager, Farris, and doing a lot of praying.”

Megan notes that it was more than a guilty verdict, but a victory for every woman without a platform or resources to gain justice in the violent crimes committed against them.

“It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail,” Megan continued. “I had worked way too hard to reach this point in my career to let taunts deter me. When the guilty verdict came on Dec. 23, 2022, it was more than just vindication for me, it was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”

Now, the Houston Hottie is finding healthier ways to cope with the experience. Megan says she is leaning on her faith and journaling as therapeutic ways to handle it all.

“I’ve started journaling as a way to better process my thoughts, hopes, and fears,” Megan shared. “Prayer has also played a therapeutic role in my healing, because I can have honest and unfiltered conversations with God without any judgment.”

She’s also urging society, “to create safer environments for women to feel comfortable enough to come forward about violent behavior without fear of retaliation.”

When Megan was shot in December 2020, many of her industry peers and wealthy celebrities did not believe her. Some fans conjured up stories that she was lying the entire time or that her former best friend (who was also there the night of the incident) shot her instead. All of these statements were made to help Lanez save face, while bringing more shame to Megan.

“We can’t control what others think, especially when the lies are juicier than the truth,” Megan adds in the article. “But as a society, we must create safer environments for women to come forward about violent behavior without fear of retaliation. We must provide stronger resources for women to recover from these tragedies physically and emotionally, without fear of judgment. We must do more than say her name. We must protect all women who have survived the unimaginable.”

Megan used this piece to speak on the experience once and for all. She has no intentions on ever discussing this with the media again for the sake of her mental health.

“I’ve accepted this chapter of my life as part of my journey, but I will not allow it to define my journey,” Megan declares. “I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”

Period!