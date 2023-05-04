Watch: Our New Favorite NBA Baby Is Ja Morant’s Adorable Three Year Old Daughter Kaari

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Move over Riley Curry, there’s another adorable NBA baby on the rise. Viral videos of Ja Morant’s three year old daughter Kaari Jaidyn Morant are circulating on the Internet, and fans can’t get enough of her energy. Watch her hit the griddy like her daddy inside.

Steph Curry’s now ten year old daughter Riley Curry used to take over his press conferences with her adorable and comedic viral videos. She often made headlines with her thunderous outbursts and memorable facial expressions, which fans absolutely adored. Lately, little Riley is not so little anymore and not as invested in being in the spotlight.

Not to worry, because our NBA babies are still going strong. Now, Morant’s three year old daughter Kaari is making waves across social media for her lively energy, dance moves and repeating whatever her superstar dad says.

One Instagram account shared a few clips of Ja’s baby girl saying “it’s a parade inside my city yeah,” which is a popular lyric from YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s hit song “Fresh Prince of Utah.” The clip goes on to show the toddler hitting the griddy in the area and being hyped up by her family. The same dance the Grizzlies player notably does throughout his games. The clip cuts to him doing the dance right after his baby girl.

It’s the cuteness overload you didn’t know you needed today. We’re excited to see what other performances and viral moments Kaari has in store for us.

Check out the viral clip of our new favorite NBA baby Kaari Morant below: