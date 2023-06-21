‘The Wonder Years’ Exclusive: Saycon Sengbloh And Laura Kariuki Open Up About Season 2

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We’re super excited for a brand new episode of The Wonder Years tonight on ABC.

Global Grind’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chatted with Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki who star as Lillian and Kim Williams on The Wonder Years, which returned for its second season on ABC just last week.

“Season 2 we’re definitely delving more into the world of the Williams family and seeing more about their lives not just within the family but also their personal lives,” Laura Kariuki told Global Grind. “With Kim she’s now looking more into her future, it’s her last year of high school, going into college potentially. So seeing her life outside of the home and whether that be — she ends up taking a class at her father’s college. So seeing her on a college campus for the first time and also then her relationship with her father and her brothers and just delving more into what life is going to be like post high school.”

“Those family campus tours were hilarious,”Saycon Sengbloh added. “Y’all got to see those that episodes in seeing how just her wanting to expand her life and us meddling so to speak.”

“There’s so much so much happening in this season for us, as women, as a businesswoman, as a student.” Sengbloh continued. “There’s a lot happening for us in terms of growth but you’re also getting to see more of the personal side with the family. We have all these different family members and new friends coming in and just seeing our interactions. You get to see me with my sister. Lord have mercy, just to see how they relate and what it’s like to grow up as that daughter who was always so studious and always on her boss thing versus the daughter the sister who is free spirited. It’s a lot of fun. I think our writers did an excellent job with these topics for sure.”

Speaking of that free-spirited sister, played by Phoebe Robinson, Saycon told us that the comedienne helped keep her sharp behind the scenes of the show.

“Phoebe as hilarious as she is, she’s very serious,” Sengbloh told Global Grind. “She takes her work seriously. She’s really good with her lines. I know there was one of the days where I was tired, I had a lot going on in my personal life and so I’m like trying to stay on my lines and Phoebe is right there like ready with her lines ready to hit it, you know. I like seeing her in in the environment of the ’60s because we’ve seen her in the most just super modern era, the 2020’s as far as the shows that she’s on, we see her in these different eras of the current era, but to see her in his different era, this late ’60s, early ’70s. To see her in the clothes and talking the talk but still bringing all that humor… Lord we have an episode where we’re at Church and she had to jump up and testify and it is hilarious like she brings all of that 2020 craziness to the to the 1960s.”

The Wonder Years airs on ABC tonight Wednesday, June 21st at 9pm.