ICYMI: Jace Gets A Special Shoutout From Rapper IDK On Season 2 Of ‘Swagger’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Fun Fact: Did you know that SWAGGER star Isaiah Hill is the nephew of superstar performer Lauryn Hill?

Have you been tuned in to the second season of SWAGGER on Apple TV+? If you haven’t, you’re missing out on a lot from Jace and the gang. Last week one of our favorite artists IDK even made a guest appearance.

Check out a clip from the episode below:

SWAGGER is inspired loosely by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s experiences in youth basketball, exploring the world of elite youth basketball clubs, the players, their families and coaches, and “the game within the game.”

Starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Mack Wilds and more. SWAGGER is definitely one of our favorite streaming shows and you know we love a good sports show! Season two premiered on June 23rd, with episodes dropping weekly through August 11th.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on SWAGGER. Have you been watching? What have you learned about high school and AAU basketball from watching? We’re curious what players, former players, coaches and parents think about the show and which storylines have resonated most. The show has put us on to some new actors like Isaiah Hill and helped us appreciate some of our favorites like Mack Wilds even more. Who is your favorite character on SWAGGER?