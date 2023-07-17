Back To The Moon: Gunna Announces First Headlining Shows In Two Years

Gunna is offcially back! The four-time Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum rap superstar will headline his first shows in two years this coming September with The Gift at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on September 9th and The Curse at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, CA on September 28th.

Citi is the official card of the Gunna ‘The Gift and The Curse’ shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 18 at 10am local time until Thursday, July 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Artist Fan Club and Spotify Fans First pre-sales will be available on Wednesday, July 19th, while general on-sale beginning Friday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.com. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com and www.only1gunna.com.

Gunna has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting The Goodr Foundation’s work to provide healthy meals to youth, families, and seniors experiencing food insecurity.

Gunna’s return to the stage follows the success of his acclaimed fourth full-length album, a Gift & a Curse, available now via YSL/300 Entertainment. The album bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 and stands out as his sixth consecutive Top 3 debut on the respective chart. At the same time, it became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart.

The 15-track project finds Gunna at his most visceral, vulnerable, and vital place musically. Without any features, his voice and vision resound loud and clear. Rolling Stone championed it as a “Hear This” release and christened it “a powerful album,” and Complex declared it as, “his best album to date” and that “he rises above it all.”