Tobe Nwigwe Releases Featured Song ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond’ From The Upcoming Apple Original Film ‘Stephen Curry: Underrated’

Ahead of the July 21st release of Apple Original Films new documentary ‘Underrated,’ Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe and Platoon shared a featured track from the film. Although the music video for the song titled ‘Lil Fish, Big Pond’ is forthcoming, you can listen to the song below!

The release of the track just adds to an already big 2023 for the Houston native. He made his silver screen debut joining the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, starring as Reek, best friend to lead character, Noah. Nwigwe also holds the lone original song in the film, “On My Soul” featuring Nas and Jacob Banks. On the live front, Tobe and his squad made a critically acclaimed debut at Coachella earlier this year and are embarking on multiple tier 1 festivals across this US this summer. This year will round out with new music and some exciting collaborations across fashion, music and video. Tobe is doing everything in his power to show why he got his spot and to keep up…sort of like the person Underrated is about.

Blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews, Stephen Curry: Underrated chronicles Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a tiny backwater Division I college (Davidson) to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world (the Golden State Warriors). The documentary gives us a glimpse into Curry’s personal life as he juggles the demands of his professional career to fulfill a promise he made to his mother when he left Davidson early to declare for the draft: he would get his college degree. Award-winning director Peter Nicks successfully weaves the parallels he finds in video footage of Curry, as an aspiring athlete and as a professional basketball star, to tell the remarkable story of a kid who rose from an inconspicuous high school basketball player to an NBA icon.

The documentary also features world-renown producers Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), Erick Peyton, Ben Cotner, Marissa Torres Ericson and Sean Havey. Emily Osborne and Sev Ohanian Zinzi Coogler served as executive producers while Allison Joy Gale was a co-producer. Additional co-executive producers included Jenelle Lindsay and Tiffany Williams.

Stephen Curry: Underrated will be released this Friday (July 21) in select theaters and AppleTV+. Check out Tobe Nwigwe’s track ‘Little Fish, Big Pond’ before then and share your thoughts in the comments!