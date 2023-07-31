Trophies: Drake and Destroy Lonely Win Spotify’s All-RapCaviar MVP & Rookie Of The Year Awards

Spotify’s All-RapCaviar campaign came to a close today (July 31) with the announcement of the fan-voted MVP and Rookie of the Year winners. Nominees for both categories featured Hip Hop’s biggest artists that dominated the RapCaviar playlist during the duration of the pro basketball season from November 2022 to June 2023.

Out of the MVP nominees that included Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby, Drake took home the coveted title this year.

This year’s All-RapCaviar Rookie of the Year is rising star, Destroy Lonely who beat out other nominees including Ice Spice, Central Cee, GloRilla, and Luh Tyler with enough fan votes to claim the win.

Drake and Destroy Lonely join Coach of the Year winners Pierre ‘P’ Thomas and Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee of Quality Control Music to round out this year’s All-RapCaviar campaign; once again uniting and celebrating the best rappers in the game. ICYMI, this year, NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Boardroom, announced the return of All-RapCaviar and sat down with Taylor Rooks, and Boi-Da for Inside RapCaviar, a three-part mini series to debate the team lineups and all the nominees.

Drake is currently on his It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. It will continue through October 9th. Drake and 21’s collaborative album Her Loss debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 with 404,000 album-equivalent units. Destroy Lonely signed to Playboi Carti’s Opium label through Interscope Records and Ingrooves in early 2021. He released his debut album If Looks Could Kill earlier this year. It debuted at number 18, respectfully. Congrats to both artists on having huge years!