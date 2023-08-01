DJ Khaled Will Open We The Best x SNIPES Store In Miami Supporting Local Artists

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Global sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES and Grammy award-winning music mogul DJ Khaled announce the opening of the We The Best x SNIPES store in Miami. Read more about Khaled’s new venture and details on how to check out the store for yourself inside.

SNIPES has 750 stores across Europe and the US. Now, they are opening their doors to the latest location with DJ Khaled on Collins Avenue in the heart of Miami. This innovative retail destination, set to open its doors on August 3, is poised to usher the city to the forefront of sneaker & streetwear culture while embodying SNIPES’ commitment to the communities they serve. There will be a VIP reception hosted by DJ Khaled on August 2 before the doors open to the public.

The We The Best x SNIPES store promises an unparalleled shopping experience, combining the essence of South Florida’s vibrant sneaker and streetwear culture with the latest SNIPES apparel and exclusive co-branded merchandise. CEO Sven Voth spearheads this groundbreaking collaboration, alongside the visionary music producer and artist, DJ Khaled, who also serves as the brand’s Chief Creative Officer of SNIPES.

Housed in the heart of Collins Ave, the 6,105 square foot store is a testament to Khaled’s dedication to push Miami’s culture forward. His artistic touch in designing the space interprets the gritty SNIPES store format in his signature modern, futuristic, and design-centric way. The result is a unique blend that captures the vibrant energy of Miami’s sneaker and streetwear culture.

Notably, DJ Khaled’s new office is integrated into the store, demonstrating his personal investment in the project. Besides spacious meeting and sitting areas, his office includes a fully equipped recording studio, a unique feature that showcases DJ Khaled and SNIPES’ commitment to nurturing local talent. Aspiring artists in Miami will have the opportunity to record their own music within the store and have them sent directly to their devices, amplifying Miami’s creative spirit.

“I’m proud to partner and launch the We The Best x SNIPES store in the heart of Miami Beach,” DJ Khaled shared in a statement about his latest collaboration. “To be able to bring a concept store like this to the city is truly remarkable and will uplift the community. I’ve always had a deep love and connection to sneaker culture and streetwear fashion which is the core essence of this new retail store. The community will now have a place not only to come and shop some of the latest brands, but to also have a unique shopping experience like no other.”

In this iconic location, SNIPES reaffirms its mission to make a positive impact on local residents. Beyond its renowned streetwear offerings, SNIPES’ ethos embraces a broader vision focused on empowering and uplifting communities not just locally but also across the globe. The store’s presence in Miami symbolizes a fusion of creativity and inclusivity, promising to connect with the city’s dynamic spirit and cultural diversity.

“We are thrilled to officially open the doors of the We The Best x SNIPES store in Miami,” SNIPES USA President Jim Bojko shared of the new venture. “This marks an exciting chapter for us as we deepen our connection to the vibrant Miami community. Our commitment to positively impact the city goes beyond streetwear and fashion; it’s about uplifting the communities we serve by fostering organic and long-lasting outreach programs such as the upcoming basketball court remodel in Brownsville. With DJ Khaled’s vision and our resources, we look forward to creating more such unique experiences that resonate deeply with the Miami community, and we are honored to be a part of this dynamic city’s cultural fabric.”

The grand opening celebration on August 3, hosted by DJ Khaled, will be a momentous occasion for the Miami community. The festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, community giveaways, and special appearances by notable celebrity guests and tastemakers, solidifying the store’s significance as a cultural landmark in the vibrant city.

The We The Best x SNIPES will host a VIP reception on August 2, 7:30 p.m. EST and the store officially opens its doors on August 3, 2 p.m. EST at 673 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139.