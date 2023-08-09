Big Business: Lil Baby Enters Partnership With Motown & Officially Signs Rylo Rodriguez

Great news if you’re a 4PF fan! Capitol Music Group/Motown Records have entered into a partnership with Glass Window Entertainment, LLC – the label founded by Dominique Jones, also known as the chart-topping artist Lil Baby. Rylo Rodriguez is the first artist signed to Glass Window Entertainment/Motown Records. Been One, Rodriguez’s new album, recently debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.
“We are excited to welcome Dominique, Rylo and the Glass Window Entertainment team to Capitol Music Group/Motown Records,” said Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group. “Glass Window and Virgin Records have done a phenomenal job introducing Rylo. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming Glass Window releases.”
“I’m overly excited for Rylo and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform! It’s been a long time coming with Rylo and even longer to go! We got work to do and money to get!” says Dominique Jones. “Thank you to Motown/Capitol Music Group and Universal Music Group for trusting my process and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!”
Rylo is currently a featured artist on Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour alongside GloRilla, Gloss Up and Hxncho. On Instagram, Lil Baby posted a recap of his Los Angeles tour stop. Included in the recap was a clip of Rylo officially signing his deal and then subsequently champagne toasting with his friends, family and label executives. You can check that video out below. Congrats to Lil Baby, Rylo and the whole Glass Window Entertainment! The future is surely bright for them!
-
Basketball Legend God Shammgod Inspires Son and Next Generation of Players
-
Former Professional Basketball Player God Shammgod Doesn't Let Pain Slow Down His Game
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
Sinéad O'Connor Shaved This Rap Group's Logo In Her Head To Protest 1989 Grammys
-
WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother's Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)
-
20 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Nipples (NSFW PHOTOS)