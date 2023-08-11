‘Back On The Strip’ Exclusive: Tiffany Haddish Gets Too Real In Her Heart To Heart With Onscreen Son Spence Moore II

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish is a very funny lady but Tiffany Haddish as mom to Spence Moore II in Back on the Strip is ridiculously funny.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the film below, where Haddish’s character has a motherly chat with her son about her expectations for him.

Watch it below:

LOL @ that back door joke. Did you catch it the first time around or did you have to watch it more than once?

In Back on the Strip, tough-as-nails Verna (Tiffany Haddish) sends her broken-hearted son Merlin (Spence Moore) to Vegas to help him make his dreams come true as a professional magician.

But a chance meeting at a run-down hotel with Mr. Big (Wesley Snipes)–the frontman of the once notorious Black male stripper crew known as “The Chocolate Chips” (JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill Bellamy and Gary Owen) suddenly has Merlin thrust into a different kind of spotlight.

In a race against time to get his girl back and help the out-of-shape and out-of-sync “Chips” rediscover their groove, Merlin will soon find he already has all the magic tricks he needs.

The film also stars Raigan Harris and Colleen Camp, along with a cameo by Kevin Hart.

Chris Spencer, who wrote the screenplay with Eric Daniel, makes his directorial debut nearly 30 years into his legendary comedy career.

Watch the trailer for Back On The Strip HERE

Back On The Strip arrives in theaters August 18th, 2023.