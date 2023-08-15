Watch: Victoria Monét Takes It Back To The 2000’s With The Official ‘On My Mama’ Video

Multi-talented, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and producer Victoria Monét winds up summer playlists even more today (August 15) with the official follow up music video to her latest smash single, ‘On My Mama’ out now via Lovett Music/RCA Records. Click inside to check it out!

The 2000s-nostalgic video overflows with southern flare while being accented with ground-scraping lowriders, signature Y2K street style, cameos from Black fraternities and sororities and HBCU culture. There are various dance numbers from renowned choreographer Sean Bankhead and special cameos from Monét’s own mama and intuitively talented 2 year-old daughter, Hazel Monét. The ‘On My Mama’ visual reminds us of a significant era in the early 2000s when underground southern music began to take over national airwaves and catch the eye of people across the globe.

“‘On My Mama’ is the soundtrack to positive affirmations. I wrote it postpartum when I wasn’t feeling my best, but spoke to how I wanted to feel. Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features, but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true, you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!”

Victoria’s ‘On My Mama’ hit a home run by sampling the Chalie Boy track ‘I Look Good’ while floating positive affirmations over blaring horns by Kyla Moscovich, signature smooth melodies, and an 808 and bass-heavy beat produced by Deputy and Jeff Gitty. Shortly after the single’s debut, the summer anthem reached over 8 million streams within its first couple weeks – propelling Monét even higher into the popstar ecosystem. The new track is the latest addition to her catalog of 2023 summer anthem contenders and is the third and final single leading up to the long awaited release of her debut album, JAGUAR II on August 25th.

‘On My Mama’ is the follow up to her most recent smash hits ‘Party Girls‘ ft. Buju Banton and ‘Smoke‘ ft. Lucky Daye. Both have garnered heavy praise and have lead Victoria to receive highlights such as “Song Of The Summer” from Nylon and Pitchfork, one of the “Must Hear Albums this August” from Grammy.com, and even led her to be tapped as one of the most recent faces on the cover of Clash Magazine. All three singles mark the beginning of a new era for Victoria Monét, kicking off with her debut sold out North American headlining tour – The JAGUAR Tour – in September.

Check out Victoria’s action-packed video below and let us know what you think in the comments!