Take That, Take That: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announces Inaugural REVOLT WORLD Talent Lineup Featuring Jeezy, Juvenile, Yung Miami & Many More

This week (August 15) Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announced the highly anticipated talent lineup for the inaugural REVOLT WORLD taking place September 22-24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Click inside to find out who you can expect to see!

Featuring a mix of legendary icons and rising artists, REVOLT WORLD presented by Walmart will include panels, keynotes, and performances from Moneybagg Yo, Joey Bada$$, G Herbo, Don Toliver, Jeezy, Juvenile, Uncle Waffles, Omarion, Queen Naija, Maiya The Don, DVSN, as well as special appearances from stars like Yung Miami of the City Girls.

Offering a fully immersive experience, REVOLT WORLD will also feature exclusive live viewings of REVOLT’S hit series, including Caresha Please, Assets Over Liabilities with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Big Facts with Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade, The Jason Lee Show, Drink Champs, and more.

Centered around the theme of We Are Hip Hop to delve into the music genre’s global influence, the event will feature conversations with Amber Grimes, Walter J. Tucker, Groovey Lew, Lauren London, Rotimi, Sowmya Krishnamurthy, DJ Hed, Flau’jae, and Jemele Hill, who will explore topics ranging from the new era of R&B to the business of gaming, Hip Hop’s influence on high fashion and empowering women in sports.

This debut roster serves as a testament to REVOLT’s steadfast dedication to uplifting marginalized voices, fueling the potential of emerging talents, and nurturing profound bonds within the Black community.

Early-bird general admission three-day passes are available for purchase for $149 with VIP 3-day passes available for $399. For more information, you can head to the event’s official website. Check out the full lineup below and let us know what you think about it in the comments. Also, stay tuned for more big announcements very soon!