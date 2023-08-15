Stars & Cars: Legendary Car Customizer Will Castro Brings ‘Unique Whips: Special Edition’ To Speedvision Featuring LeBron James, 50 Cent & Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Will Castro is returning home to where he first became an automative entertainment star when Unique Whips: Special Edition and its companion series Unique Autosports begin streaming on Speedvision. The number-one car customizer to hip-hop legends and sports stars, Castro returns to the network brand where he launched his media career on Speedvision’s free ad-supported television (FAST) platform. Unique Whips: Special Edition and Unique Autosports debut on Speedvision tonight (August 15) at 8PM ET.

Featuring a trio of titans in entertainment whom Castro calls the “Three Kings,” these Unique Whips: Special Edition episodes feature LeBron James, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, and 50 Cent building the cars of their dreams inside Castro’s garage, Unique Autosports, on Long Island, NY. Other episodes in the series include appearances from major hip-hop and sports stars, including Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, CC Sabathia, AJ Burnett, Nick Swisher, Tony Stewart, Jermaine O’Neal, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Amare Stoudemire.

Speedvision, the network brand that started the auto entertainment revolution, returned in October 2022 with the high-octane programming that made it the standard against which all other vehicle media is measured. As a recognized network brand that originated the automotive lifestyle genre in the 90s, Speedvision delivers a signature combination of highly-entertaining storytelling, iconic hosts, and premier production values, making it the preeminent destination for auto-passionate viewers.

Castro began his career detailing cars and quickly moved into the customization area just as hip-hop began its climb toward the mainstream and in tandem with sports stars receiving multi-million-dollar contracts for their services. Castro was there, ready to build cars for this new generation of superstars. From customized Jeeps to Maybachs, Bentleys, and Lamborghinis, Castro’s work brought style, taste, and speed to his client’s garages. He’s built cars for a wide variety of artists, including Pamela Anderson, the Rolling Stones, Eminem, and DJ Khaled, and continues to serve the highest echelons of the entertainment business with new builds and fresh content every year. His memoir, Unique Hustle: My Drive To Be the Best Car Customizer in Hip Hop and Sports became a bestseller in its category upon release in 2019.

Speedvision boasts a premium library of more than 700 content hours showcasing any vehicle powered by an engine. From car build shows and garage content, to automotive history and auction programming; the network features titles including Graveyard Carz Classics, AmeriCarna, Caffeine and Octane, Radford Reborn, Stacey David’s Gearz, Zero to Sixty and Two Guys Garage, as well as motorcycle and aviation series. Speedvision also boasts a roster of well-known talent and experts, including Wayne Carini, Bill Goldberg, Mark Worman, Stacy David, Ant Anstead, Ray Evernham, Chris Jacobs, Greg Grunberg, and more.