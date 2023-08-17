More Than Jokes: Druski Launches ‘4Lifers’ Sports Agency, Signs University Of Florida Star

One of social media’s funniest comedians has a new venture and it’s no joke! Click inside to find out what he’s working on!

Comedian and actor Druski is always looking to expand his brand. He proved that to be true this week (August 17) when he announced the launch of his 4Lifers Sports Agency. The company will look to become a major force in the competitive world of sports management.

The Atlanta native (he was born in Columbia, Maryland) who has over 6 million followers is looking to make his mark in the game right out of the gate. The agency’s first client is Florida Gators defensive end and 2024 NFL draft prospect Princely Umanmielen. Umanmielen had a breakthrough season last year posting 39 tackles (9.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games with 11 starts. He’s been named to the Chuck Bednarik and Lombardi Award watch lists as well as the All-SEC preseason third team. Umanmielen and his Florid Gators will open their 2023 season against the fourteenth ranked Utah on Thursday, August 31.

“Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions — sports and entertainment,” Druski told TMZ. “Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen’s addition to our family.”

Although this is new ground for Druski, he isn’t unfamiliar with the sports world. He is a co-owner of the Fan Controlled Football team Shoulda Been Stars. It’s safe to say that Druski understands the responsibility that comes with the role. Congratulations to Druski and his whole team. We look forward to seeing the great things that 4Lifers Sports Agency does!