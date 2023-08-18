Can You Blame The Brother? Daveed Diggs Isn’t Feeling Bear Grylls Anchor Point Improvisation Excercise

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

A brand new episode of RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS: THE CHALLENGE airs Sunday and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS: THE CHALLENGE premiered July 9 at 9/8c on National Geographic. This season, guests will continue to be tested both physically and mentally beyond their limits. The show continues to push superstars’ comfort levels with Bear and his guests as they venture from the highest peaks of Scotland to unforgiving terrain in Wyoming for more ultimate, life-changing challenges and adventures.

In the clip shared below, we see Bear with special guest Daveed Diggs, a Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning actor, rapper, writer, and producer (“The Little Mermaid,” “Blindspotting,” “Hamilton”) who isn’t quite the outdoors guy that Bear is… You’ll see what we mean. When Bear lets him know what his first challenge is — he’s far from a happy camper.

Yeah can you imagine you get invited for a guest spot on a TV show and find out you’re about to be dangling off the side of a mountain?

We might have just faked a sprained ankle IMMEDIATELY. Would you be up for RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS: THE CHALLENGE?

The all-new episode of RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS: THE CHALLENGE premieres August 20 at 9/8c on National Geographic.

Will you be watching?