You Gotta Love It: Cam’Ron & Ma$e’s “It Is What It Is” Sports Talk Show Signs 8-Figure Deal With Underdog Fantasy

Published on August 21, 2023

"It Is What It Is" sports talk show

Source: Courtesy / The Legion Media Group

Harlem gets the money! This week (August 21), it was announced that the highly popular sports talk show, “It Is What It Is” hosted by Cam’ron Giles, Mason (Ma$e) Betha, and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson, signed an eight-figure deal with popular sports betting platform Underdog Fantasy. Their partnership will last for eighteen months.

The “It Is What It Is” show, under Giles’ Come And Talk 2 Me network, will be back in the first week of September after a successful first season earlier in the year. The sports talk show featured guests in hip-hop and sports culture with the likes of Ice Cube, Stephen A Smith, Paul Pierce, Andre Drummond, Brandon Marshall, and more. The two New York rap legends and the analytic hostess creates a perfect blend of cutting-edge journalism with the delivery from a robust New York culture.

The Brooklyn-based sports platform, Underdog Fantasy, has cosigned other major sports platforms like Gil’s Arena hosted by former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. It’s a fast-rising sports betting platform available in most states. One can start making bets at eighteen (except for Massachusetts and Arizona where you have to be 21+, and Alabama & Nebraska where you have to be 19+).

“Thank you Nick (Nicholas Green of Underdog Fantasy),” says Giles, “We appreciate you seeing the true value of ‘It Is What It Is.’”

Congrats to Cam, Ma$e and their whole team on the new deal. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two. Check out a video of two of hip-hop’s most charismatic and influential figures signing the dotted lines.

