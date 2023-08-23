New Endeavors: Shannon Sharpe Signs Multiyear Deal & Takes His ‘Club Shay Shay’ Podcast To Colin Cowherd’s The Volume

You can’t keep good talent down for long and one of the greatest tight ends of all-time is a prime example of that. Click inside to read about Shannon Sharpe’s next move!

It was announced today (August 23) that NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay, has found a new home. The podcast will be moving to The Volume, the digital network and podcasting hub founded by sports host Colin Cowherd. On top of moving his podcast over to the network, Sharpe’s company, Shay Shay Media, will also jointly produce new programming with The Volume. After being founded in 2021, The Volume has went on to host more than a dozen podcasts from well-known sports names, including Cowherd, Draymond Green, Richard Sherman and Daniel Cormier. It also produces video content across social media channels. In 2022, the podcast network generated 330 million downloads.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Colin Cowherd and the creative team at the Volume,” Sharpe said. “The Volume has built an amazing platform that is the right fit to help Shay Shay Media reach the next level. That includes developing new shows and bringing on new talent under the Shay Shay Media brand.”

The breaking news follows the 3-time Super Bowl Champion exiting the Fox Sports debate show, Undisputed. Sharpe co-hosted the show with Skip Bayless for seven years. When the Savannah State alum announced his departure from the popular morning show on June 13th, many wondered what his next moves would be and how they would impact his podcast. Club Shay Shay has garnered critical acclaim with almost 1.25 million YouTube subscribers and more than 15 million views per month. The podcast features weekly interviews between Sharpe and a roster of athletes and celebrities. Recent guests on the show include Dwyane Wade, Steve Harvey and Deion Sanders just to name a few.

The Volume’s executives began meeting with Sharpe the same afternoon that he announced his departure from Undisputed. They held several weeks of conversations with the host all while he received many other competitive offers. Eventually, The Volume came out on top and were able to strike a multiyear deal with the 8-time Pro Bowler, where he will have a revenue sharing deal on his multimillion-dollar podcast (and future ones).

“There are very few people in sports media that cut through like Shannon Sharpe,” Cowherd said. “We are excited to partner with him and his team Shay Shay Media and co-produce original content with them.”

This isn’t the only move Sharpe has made lately. It was announced last week that Sharpe would be joining ESPN’s First Take. Uncle Shay Shay will appear on Mondays and Tuesdays during the football season to debate Stephen A. Smith and other panelists. Fortunately for fans, neither job will prevent Sharpe from taking the other one.

Congrats to Shannon Sharpe on his new endeavors. We can’t wait to see what he does next!