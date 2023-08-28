Watch: Colman Domingo Stars As The Iconic Civil Rights Activist & Organizer Bayard Rustin In The Official ‘Rustin’ Teaser Trailer

On August 28, 1963 the historic March on Washington took place. Sixty years later to the day, Netflix released the official teaser trailer for the film that will take a deep dive into the life of one of the march’s key organizers. Click inside to check it out!

Emmy Award winning actor Colman Domingo (Euphoria) stars in the title role Rustin. The film will follow the life of Bayard Rustin, an advisor to Martin Luther King Jr., who dedicated his life to the quest for racial equality, human rights and worldwide democracy. However, as an openly gay Black man, he is all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build. The biopic will look to shine light on an extraordinary man who doesn’t usually get the recognition he deserves for his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement because of his homosexuality.

Alongside Domingo, the film also stars Chris Rock (The Longest Yard, I Think I Love My Wife, Death At A Funeral) as Roy Wilkins, Glynn Turman (A Different World, The Wire, Fargo) as A. Philip Randolph, Aml Ameen (The Maze Runner) as Martin Luther King Jr., Jeffrey Wright (The Hunger Games franchise, The Batman) as Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Audra McDonald (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) as Ella Baker.

Rustin was directed by five-time Tony Award winner Geroge C. Wolfe from a screenplay written by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black. Wolfe also serves as a producer on the film with Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis. The film is produced by Higher Grounds Productions, the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama. The former President and first lady also took on executive producer responsibilities.

The film will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 13, will be released in select theaters in November and debut on Netflix November 17. Until then, check out the official teaser trailer for the film below. Let us know what you think in the comments!