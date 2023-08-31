Nostalgia Overload: ‘Degrassi’ Stars Shenae Grimes-Beech & Cassie Steele Recreate Iconic Moment

Nostalgia hits as “Degrassi: The Next Generation” actors Shenae Grimes-Beech and Cassie Steele link up to recreate this iconic moment. The pair give fans the treat of a lifetime with this legendary reunion. Check out their video inside.
On Tuesday (Aug. 29), the “Degrassi: The Next Generation” duo posted a joint Instagram reel of themselves, recreating a photo that aired on the teen drama series back in the 2000s. Grimes-Beech portrayed Darcy Edwards in the Canadian drama series. While Steele played the legendary Manny Santos.
Grimes-Beech and Steele prepared a pose on a white trunk as “I’m Just a Kid” by Simple Plan plays in the background. Then, Grimes-Beech pulls back Steele’s cream colored shirt, recreating the pose of their “Degrassi: The Nex Generation” characters.
The moment stems from a season six episode titled, “Eyes Without a Face, Pt. 1,” which originally debuted on Nov. 9, 2006. After mocking the video in the clip, a clip from the actual epsidoe featuring their characters Darcy and Manny appears on the screen.
“Twenty years later and you can’t even tell the difference… right?! After we made the video, we were like d—, we don’t look half bad for 20-years-older! Then my four-year-old daughter proceeded to ask me, ‘Which one are you, mummy?’ Perhaps I do look just a little different than my 14-year-old self after all,” Grimes-Beech, now 33, shared in her caption for the post, adding “#degrassiforever” at the end.
Now, 33-year-old Steele is sporting a baby bump of her own. In May 2023, the actress announced she was expecting her first child.
Nostalgia overload! The babies are having babies. It’s a joy to see these two are still hanging strong 17 years later. Who remembers this episode?
Be sure to check out the reel below:
