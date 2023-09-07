Watch My Shoes: Devin Booker Releases Star-Studded Teaser Video For His Upcoming ‘Chapter 1’ Nike Shoe Featuring Drake, J. Cole, Kevin Durant & More

When it comes to young superstars in the NBA, Devin Booker surely has to be on the first names that comes to mind. Since he arrived in the league as a lottery pick in 2015, the shooting guard has made a name for himself as one of the most prolific scorers in the league while also reviving the love fans in Phoenix have for their Suns. In 2021, Booker led his squad to within two games of winning the NBA Finals. He has also set numerous franchise records in the past couple of seasons. Booker’s brilliance has attracted other top-tier talent to make their way to the Valley of the Sun including Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and most recently Bradley Beal.

This past season Booker was named to the All-NBA First Team for the first time and named to his third All-Star team. The future is obviously bright for the Kentucky product considering what he’s already accomplished at the age of 26. One accolade that he doesn’t have under his belt yet is releasing a signature shoe. Despite the fact that he’s been signed to Nike since he was drafted, Booker hasn’t been crossed that one off the list…until now. Earlier this week, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native released two videos on social media of him in what look to be the highly anticipated “BOOK 1” shoes, in black and in orange,

In the videos, Booker is seen rocking the kicks as he works out and explains some of the features to former NBA player Jamal Crawford at his Pro-Am league. We seem to be getting closer and closer to the release date of the shoes because today (September 7), Booker posted another teaser clip. In the star studded video, Book’s teammates Kevin Durant and Brad Beal make appearances along with rappers J. Cole and Central Cee. The biggest name in the video just so happens to be on tour at the moment. During his It’s All A Blur stops at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Drake and Booker walked out together. In the midst of his performance, Drake shouted out his friend while also bringing attention to the fact that he was rocking his shoes. Check the video out below!

Although Nike has not yet confirmed any details surrounding Book’s debut silhouette with the brand, an announcement should be shared by the end of the year with the shoe more than likely releasing during the upcoming NBA season. Let us know what you think about the ‘Chapter One’ shoe and the rollout Booker is giving them in the comments!