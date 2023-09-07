Missy Elliott Joins Flyana Boss On The Remix Of Their Viral Hit Single “You Wish”

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Flyana Boss announces “You Wish” remix on social media, featuring Missy Elliott and Kaliii. With a “Powerpuff Girls” themed cover art to match, it’s a girls anthem to wrap up summer and give fans a boost into the Fall. Check out the song out now and read more about the exciting drop inside.

The viral rap duo Flyana Boss made up of rappers Bobbi Lanea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede hail from Los Angeles, California. It may seem like these two popped up on the scene, but they have been hard at work as artists and creatives for many years. They first signed to Atlantic Records back in 2021 and their song “You Wish” gained momentum on social media this year.

Now, they are taking the viral stride to put out a remix with rapper Kaliii and the legendary talent that is Missy Elliott. Missy famously supports up and coming talent, shows love to her fans and always remains humble and grateful on social media. It comes as no surprise that she would hop on the Flyana Boss wave with this latest release.

The song opens with a new verse from Kaliii and eventually leads to some hot bars from Missy, following a similar cadence from the original Flyana Boss’ hit.

“I’m in the rock and roll hall of fame. Ooo, pressure,” Missy boasts on the track. “I got many hits. It’ll take you 10 years to catch up.”

She wasn’t lying. Missy has been dominating the game for over three decades. The Virginia artist and producer was recently inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, which is what she references on her verse.

This is a major move for Flyana Boss. Be sure to check out their “You Wish” Remix featuring Missy Elliott and Kaliii here.

Check out a snippet of Missy’s verse below: