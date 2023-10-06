‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Exclusive: Leslie Odom Jr.’s Character Gets An Unexpected Lesson On Root Work

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

With spooky season quickly approaching, we’re pretty terrified by the new titles arriving at theaters, but none scare us quite so much as The Exorcist: Believer which premieres today Friday, October 6th.

We’re so excited to debut an exclusive clip from The Exorcist: Believer. The clip features Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, One Night in Miami) and Okwui Okpokwasili (The Blacklist) and delves into the history of root work in order to protect oneself against evil and the importance of looking back at your roots/history in order to move forward. Check out the clip below:

We know there’s been an explosion of horror noire in recent years, thanks in part to the success of Jordan Peele and Get Out, but we’re actually pretty excited that a mainstream horror film has put Black characters at the center of the story. The film’s storyline centers around a grieving Black father (Odom) and his daughter Lidya Jewett (Good Girls, Hidden Figures) touching on the various religions across cultures that would resonate with audiences across the diaspora.

The plot follows Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.) who, since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar® winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before.

The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela’s neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela’s friend.

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER is in theaters TODAY! Friday October 6, 2023