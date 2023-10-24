AT&T Rising Future Makers Presents The Futurist: Meet Shawn Kelly Smith

Meet Shawn Kelly Smith, a rising actor and HBCU theatre major who is making waves on his campus.

The young actor trained at Broadway for All and Boys & Girls Harbor Performing Arts Academy in Harlem, New York City before winning a scholarship to study theatre at his HBCU.

Smith is on a mission to transform Black representation in TV and film—with the ultimate goal of seeing more complex and layered portrayals of Black characters on stage and screen. The emerging talent, who also writes and produces music, is working toward the change he wishes to see.

“A lot of our stories fall into a certain category or tropes. There are so many genres, spectrums, and topics that we could tackle … so why is it not there?” he says. “We gotta get together, we gotta put these stories out there.”

Smith connects with his HBCU theatre community to collaborate on projects like plays and short films. “I think it’s about collaboration. I try my best on campus to reach out … Because those are the people you’re going into the industry with,” he says.

Shawn sits down with award-winning actor Lance Gross in episode one of The Futurist to discuss the importance of connection and diverse representation in TV and film. The Futurist is a brand-new series spotlighting the young people who are shaping a brighter future for us all.

About AT&T Rising Future Makers

AT&T Rising Future Makers is a program that honors a distinguished group of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) students who are actively influencing and giving back to their communities and campuses. Over the past two years, 50 HBCU students from 14 institutions nationwide have participated in the program. The application process is officially open for the upcoming cohort of students, offering them the chance to elevate their dreams with unmatched connections, networks, and opportunities that will drive their ambitions forward.

Creating an inclusive community for the next generation of leaders, the Rising Future Makers Showcase is a call for future-focused HBCU students to apply to become a part of the Rising Future Makers network, by exhibiting how they are making a difference. Through the Dream in Black platform, AT&T prioritizes amplifying historically underrepresented voices and equipping upcoming generations for success.

Learn more about AT&T Rising Future Makers and how to apply by visiting more.att.com/dreaminblack/RFM.

2023 submissions will close on November 6th.