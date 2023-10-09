Watch: Reneé Rapp & Jennifer Hudson Sing A Beautiful Duet of “Dangerously In Love” On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

The multi-talented singer and actress Reneé Rapp joined “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today. Rapp and Hudson gave a chilling performance from their favorite girl group Destiny’s Child. Check out a clip from their duet and read more details inside.

Rapp and 5-time NBA Champion and former Los Angeles Laker Derek Fisher both made a special appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Season 2 today (Oct. 9). One part of today’s show particularly stood out, and it was Reneé’s vocal performance alongside Jennifer.

In the short clip from the show, Rapp revealed that she was once in a girl group called Daddy’s Little Girls and now realizes how strange that was. The soulful singers both have a shared love for the critically acclaimed girl group Destiny’s Child, which leads to them both performing “Dangerously in Love” together. Jennifer shared that it is her all time favorite Destiny’s Child song.

This performance is a follow up from their duet last season, performing Jazmine Sullivan’s “In Love With Another Man.”

The star of the “Mean Girls” musical and “The Sex Lives of College Girls” credited Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan, and Jennifer Hudson as her musical inspirations. She now fulfills her dream of singing with Jennifer twice.

The week continues with Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly, multi-award-nominated singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, comedian Kevin Nealon and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Be sure to check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com for more information on how to watch.

Check out the clip from today’s show below: