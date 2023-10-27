PBS’s Upcoming Docuseries ‘A Brief History of the Future’ Explores Solutions To Existential Threats

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Drake is making more moves into TV and film. On Oct. 26, PBS announced the upcoming docuseries, “A Brief History of the Future,” which is Executive Produced by Drake’s Emmy Award-winning non-traditional entertainment company, DreamCrew.

The six-part documentary series aims to help viewers imagine and work toward a better tomorrow. Hosted by futurist Ari Wallach, “A Brief History of the Future” challenges the dystopian framework embraced by popular culture by offering a refreshing take on the future exploring potential solutions to our existential threats. The program invites viewers to imagine a world that is full of discovery, hope, and possibility – inspiring each of us to understand our power to shape the future that future generations need us to so they can flourish.

The PBS series weaves together history, science, and unexpected storytelling to expand our understanding about the impact that the choices we make today will have on our tomorrows. Each episode follows those who are working to solve our greatest challenges. The series also features valuable insights from a wide range of thinkers, scientists, developers and storytellers including French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, sailor Dame Ellen MacArthur, musician Grimes, architect Bjarke Ingels, climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, legendary soccer player Kylian Mbappé, and more.

“A Brief History of the Future” executive produced by DreamCrew alongside philanthropist Wendy Schmidt, Kathryn Murdoch and Ari Wallach. It is produced by Zach Morgan of UNTOLD, Kathryn Murdoch and Ari Wallach’s newly-launched Futurific Studios.

“Showing what the future can be is critical to getting there. People need to have hope and to understand what we’re capable of,” said executive producer Murdoch. “From AI to floating cities, restoring coral reefs to deliberative democracy, there are so many exciting futures to explore.”

The series will premiere Wednesdays, April 3 -May 8, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org and the PBS App. Be sure to check back with more updates.