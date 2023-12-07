Young, Black and Gifted: Meet the 2023 Class of AT&T Rising Future Makers

Meet the 2023 class of AT&T Rising Future Makers who are laying the foundation for a brighter future.

AT&T is celebrating the achievements of 25 exceptional students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. These Rising Future Makers have been selected for creating positive impacts both on and off campus.

To recognize their hard work and aspirations, AT&T is uplifting and empowering these future leaders with access to exclusive opportunities and support.

About T he AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase

The AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase, proudly in its third year running, connects HBCU students with life-changing opportunities, a technology package and $5,000 to help take their dreams to new heights.

The AT&T Dream in Black platform is committed to amplifying historically underrepresented voices and equipping future generations for success. Through inspiring initiatives like the Rising Future Makers Showcase, AT&T proudly celebrates future-focused HBCU students who are making a difference.

“Empowering these students isn’t just about leveling the playing field,” said Michelle Jordan, AT&T’s Chief Diversity Officer. “When we invest in their dreams and aspirations, we’re nurturing the growth of our rising leaders and changemakers who will shape a future defined by innovation and boundless possibilities.”

HBCU Students Who Are Making a Difference

This year’s esteemed class of Rising Future Makers is making waves and doing incredible things both on and off campus. These HBCU changemakers hail from diverse backgrounds and each aspire to use their powers for good. They represent a broad range of disciplines including the arts, journalism, politics, public health and entrepreneurship, to name a few.

The 2023 Rising Future Makers are harnessing their unique strengths and experiences to make a positive impact in their communities. These young trailblazers have achieved so much already. From serving in campus leadership roles to mentoring fellow students, they have spearheaded voter education initiatives and created a space for student filmmakers to be seen and celebrated.

This class of young visionaries is not afraid to dream big. They want to eliminate health disparities that impact Black patients and achieve racial justice for a more inclusive society. They want to amplify Black stories through filmmaking and journalism. They want to bridge the gap between underprivileged college students and corporate America.

Learn More About The AT&T Rising Future Makers

By connecting these future leaders with life-changing opportunities and access to professional networks, AT&T is fueling their ambitions in a real way. AT&T congratulates the winners and thanks everyone who participated in this year’s contest.

To connect with the 2023 Class of AT&T Rising Future Makers, visit https://more.att.com/dreaminblack/RFM.