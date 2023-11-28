From A Woman: Mariah The Scientist Announces ‘To Be Eaten Alive’ 2024 Global Tour

Emerging as one of the culture’s hottest rising stars, Mariah The Scientist announced today (November 28th) that she will embark on an extensive Worldwide tour in 2024. She will visit over 40 cities in support of her unanimously acclaimed new album, To Be Eaten Alive, out now via Epic Records. Tickets go on-sale December 1st at 10am local time HERE.

This headline run kicks off on February 1 in Honolulu, HI at The Republik and visits major markets such as London, Paris, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., and Brooklyn, before concluding nearly three months later on May 3 at Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA. It promises to be her biggest tour to date as she brings To Be Eaten Alive to life on stage.

Beyond piling up millions of streams, the album earned widespread critical acclaim. Right out of the gate, HYPEBEAST raved, “Mariah’s experimentation with R&B, songwriting and composition has never failed to impress,” and VIBE proclaimed, “Her Scorpio nature dominates the project as she merges strength with emotional vulnerability.” Complex applauded how the album “delves into a spectrum of emotions and experiences, emphasizing Mariah the Scientist’s artistic versatility.”

Ahead of the release of her new album, Mariah broke down the metaphoric nature of its title. “As for the venomous scorpion,” she says, paying homage to her astrological sign, “To Be Eaten Alive is to kill.” Over the course of 10 tracks and a succinct runtime of 30 minutes, Mariah delivers on that principle, exuding strength derived from emotional vulnerability with every pulsating croon and note, weaving personal tales over mellifluous instrumentals inspired by a plethora of genres, including R&B, Blues, Hip Hop & New Wave.

To Be Eaten Alive’s lead single, “From A Woman,” is indicative of this effort. Operating at a pace that doubles that of her previous singles based on first-week returns, “From A Woman” has firmly entrenched Mariah as a force within the 2020s alt-R&B movement, and provides a glimpse of the star power she possesses. Uproxx notes Mariah’s ability to err on the intimate side, writing that the single is “a romantic jam in every sense of the word,” and Mariah instantly became a hot topic across streaming services, as the album itself hit #1 on the Apple R&B chart before it even released, while her lead single success allowed for Mariah to grace the covers of renowned playlists at Spotify (R&B Weekly), Apple Music (R&B Now, #OnRepeat) and Amazon Music (My Soundtrack, Fresh R&B, Endless Vibes).

Elsewhere on the album, Mariah doubles down on her strength but also reminds her audience of her range. The tempo quickens when she locks in with Kaytranada for “Out of Luck,” and an acoustic-only outro with Young Thug, “Ride,” enhances the notion that while R&B is part of what drives Mariah The Scientist, it hardly defines her. “I told somebody I wanted to make a new genre,” she tells Complex. “And I wanted to call it A&B, as in Alternative and Blues.”

Prior to its release, the anticipation for the ‘Alt-Blues’ star was prevalent. The reveal of her scorpion-themed artwork was ‘liked’ nearly a quarter-million times on Instagram. To Be Eaten Alive peaked as high as number 2 on Apple Music’s Global Weekly Pre-Adds chart, despite Mariah leading with just one single—a sign that her audience has bought into her vision holistically.

Mariah The Scientist signed a new deal with Epic Records in 2023 after four years of development on the major label and independent circuit. Her first two studio albums, Master & Ry Ry World, established her as an impactful newcomer with her uniquely thoughtful and emotional ballads and penchant for nostalgic soundscapes. “Mariah is a dynamic creative force with a clear vision for her music and the experience surrounding it,” says Ezekiel Lewis, Epic Records President.

To Be Eaten Alive is now streaming. Check it out if you haven’t already and peep the tour schedule above. Congrats to Mariah on such a huge accomplishment!