From Blunts To Runts: Snoop Dogg, Mike Epps & More Star In The Hilarious Official Trailer For ‘The Underdoggs’

Earlier this week (December 6th), Prime Video released the official red band trailer and release date for its upcoming film The Underdoggs. Click inside to check it out and to find out when it will hit the streaming platform.

In the sports comedy, Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around. As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and a few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game.

In addition to Snoop Dogg, the film stars Tika Sumpter (Ride Along, Nobody’s Fool, Sonic the Hedgehog), George Lopez (George Lopez, Lopez), Andrew Schultz (MTV2’s Guy Code, White Men Can’t Jump) and Mike Epps (Next Friday, Friday After Next, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, The Upshaws).

The Underdoggs was written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis. The Charles Stone III (Drumline, Mr. 3000, Paid In Full) directed film was produced by Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Entergalatic), Calvin Broadus (Snoop Dogg), Constance Schwartz-Morini, Mychelle Deschamps and Jonathan Glickman. Jeremiah Samuels and Anni Weisband served as executive producers.

The Underdoggs will premiere exclusively on Prime Video January 26th. Check out the hilarious official red band trailer below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!