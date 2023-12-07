They Hit Different: Donald Glover & Maya Erskine Shine In The Action-Packed ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Trailer

Today (December 7th), Prime Video released the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Check it out below. All eight episodes of the series will be available on February 2, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series (which is a reimagining of the 2005 film) stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith.

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Parker Posey (Scream 3, Superman Returns), Wagner Moura (Elite Squad, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Michaela Cole (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Do the Right Thing, the Transformers series, The Batman) and Paul Dano (12 Years a Slave, The Fablemans, The Batman) also star in the series alongside Glover and Erskine. In addition to Glover and Sloane, the series will be executive produced by Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Stephen Glover, Anthony Katagas, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, and Jenny Robins.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was set to debut this month but was pushed to “early 2024” in September. Although a specific reason for the postponement wasn’t provided by Amazon, it was announced during the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, in which actors and writers weren’t allowed to promote their projects. Now that both strikes have been resolved, we can look forward to seeing the spy comedy series February 2nd. Tap in to the official teaser trailer below. Share your thoughts in the comments!