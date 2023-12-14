Disney’s ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Reveals Season 2 Guest Stars Like Jackée Harry & Cynthia Erivo

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Disney announces Season two of its Emmy nominated series “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” with a glimpse at what’s ahead. Read more and checkout who’s been added to the cast with a special teaser and key art reveal inside.

Season two of Disney Branded Television’s “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” will debut next year on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two brand new episodes. In season two, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as super heroes. However, as Moon Girl’s super hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

New guest stars for season two include the following:

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

SungWon Cho (internet personality)

Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked – The Motion Picture”)

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

Andy Garcia (“The Godfather Part III”)

Arsenio Hall (“Coming to America”)

Ann Harada (“Avenue Q”)

Jackée Harry (“Sister, Sister”)

Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place”)

Carol Kane (“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”)

Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”)

Alex Newell (“Glee”)

Edward James Olmos (“Battlestar Galactica”)

Parker Posey (“Best in Show”)

Ephraim Sykes (Broadway’s “Hamilton”)

David Tennant (“Doctor Who”)

Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Peter Weller (“RoboCop”)

Grammy award-winning artist Raphael Saadiq continues to serve as the series executive music producer.

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Season two is set to debut Friday, Feb. 2 (8:00 p.m. EST), on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. The first batch of season two episodes will be available on Saturday, Feb. 3, on Disney+, and the first season is now streaming.

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 Original Soundtrack,” from Walt Disney Records, is set for release on Feb. 2 and will feature 12 songs from the new season.

