Christmas Has Come Early: Starz Green Lights Season 3 Of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Last week (Decmeber 15th), STARZ announced that its hit drama series Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for a third season. The third spinoff in the “Power” franchise stars Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” who is trying to stake his claim as the sole drug distributor in Chicago.

The announcement comes hot off the recent season two finale this past November. Viewers can now catch up on the high octane second season of Power Book IV: Force in its entirety on the STARZ app.

“The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy and we’re thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!”

Power Book IV: Force season two stars Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”) as “Claudia Flynn,” Shane Harper (“Hightown,” “A Teacher”) as “Vic Flynn,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Carmela Zumbado (“You,” “Chicago PD”) as “Mireya Garcia,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page,” Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP,” and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as “D-Mac.”

Power Book IV: Force is the third series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) served as showrunner and executive producer for season two and will return for season three. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and Chris Selak also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Congrats to the whole Force team! We can’t wait to see what season 3 has in store!