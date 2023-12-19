Issa Holiday: Latto Donates Over $500K For Her Third Annual ‘Christmas In Clayco’ Event

This past weekend Atlanta based Grammy nominated rapper Latto gave back to her community at her third annual Christmas In Clayco event for her Win Some Give Some foundation. The global superstar donated over $500k worth of gifts, some through donations or sponsorships from brands such as UGG, Savage x Fenty, Apple, Liquid Death, Wingstop, Rap Snacks, HALLS, Camille Rose and more. The event came a few days prior to her official ‘Latto Day’ (December 18th) proclaimed by the county, who also honored her with the key to the city as well.

With over 1 billion streams worldwide across all platforms and accolades continuing to rack up from her success, it’s clear that Latto has set the stage to become a global superstar. The release of her hit RIAA-certified 3x Platinum single “Big Energy” in September 2021 has made Latto inescapable. She went on to make history with the single as the first female rapper to ever have a #1 record at Pop, Rhythm and Urban Radio with the same single. Overall, she’s also the first female artist in 12 years to accomplish this feat, joining the company of Rihanna (“Rude Boy”), Alicia Keys (“No One”), Beyoncé (“Irreplaceable”), Mary J. Blige (“Be Without You”) and Mariah Carey (“We Belong Together”), the last five to previously achieve this.

Since then, she has won various awards including: “Best New Artist” at the 2022 BET Awards, “Best New Artist” at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Variety Hitmakers “Breakthrough Artist” Honoree, 2023 Billboard’s Women in Music “Powerhouse Award,” “Song of the Summer” for “Seven” with Jung Kook at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards, and “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist”at the2023 BET Awards. In addition to all the awards Latto has racked up over the past few years, she was also nominated at the 2023 Grammy Awards for “Best New Artist”and “Best Melodic Rap Performance” (for “Big Energy (Live) and has graced multiple print covers in 2023 alone such as Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone “Musicians on Musicians” Issue with Snoop Dogg, XXL Magazine – which included a video component for XXL’s first-ever all female cypher curated by Latto(that trended on Youtube and went viral) – and a digital cover for Forbes ’30 Under 30’ as the call out for the Musicians section.

Latto just wrapped a summer festival run in Europe that included Wireless Festival (London), Roskilde Festival (Denmark), Rolling Loud Germany, and more. She also attended Milan Fashion Week where she went to various shows including Robert Cavalli, Etro, Blumarine, Diesel and GCDS. With the release of her latest singles and collaborations plus working on her next album, the next chapter of Latto’s career will have more new music, more vibrant visuals and more big energy from The Biggest. Salute to Latto for all that she’s doing in the music game and for her community. We can’t wait to see what’s next!