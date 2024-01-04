Best In Black: Dionne Warwick, Frankie Beverly, Chlöe & More To Be Honored At The 6th Annual Urban One Honors

The ‘Urban One Honors’ have returned! The 6th annual show is set to tape on Saturday, January 20th at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA. The two hour telecast’s theme is “Best in Black” and premieres during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25th on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV. The Urban One Honors is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music and the community.

This year, there is a very distinguished list of recipients. Legendary singer, actress and television host Dionne Warwick will be recognized as the Lifetime Achievement honoree. “Have Mercy” artist Chlöe will be celebrated as the Generation Next honoree. The forever smooth Frankie Beverly will be honored as a Living Legend and Charlotte, North Carolina native Donald Lawrence will be recognized for his Inspirational Impact.

“As we unveil the lineup for this year’s ‘Urban One Honors,’ we are delighted to highlight the incredible musical journeys of Dionne Warwick, Chlöe, Frankie Beverly, and Donald Lawrence. Their selection as honorees is a recognition of their profound impact on both music and culture, spanning generations,” says Michelle Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV, ” From soulful ballads to timeless contributions and contemporary brilliance, these iconic artists have not only shaped the musical landscape but have also contributed significantly to the cultural fabric of our society. Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music, and we are honored to celebrate their enduring legacies at this year’s Urban One Honors: Best In Black.”

This year’s ‘Urban One Honors’ will include electrifying performances from Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, and October London with more names to be announced soon. There will also be a R&B Divas reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore, and Nicci Gilbert. Grammy Award-winning singer LeToya Luckett will return to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

Sponsors for ‘Urban One Honors’ include Ally, P&G, Rocket Mortgage, Subaru, Intuit TurboTax, Walt Disney World Resort, and Walmart.

The 2024 ‘Urban One Honors: Best In Black’ is presented by TV One. This marks the official kickoff celebration for TV One’s 20th Anniversary, marking two decades of excellence in entertainment. In honor of this milestone, throughout the year, TV One is set to roll out an array of special programming, featuring curated retrospectives, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and a series of commemorative events. As part of the festivities, viewers can anticipate engaging interviews with key figures who have shaped the network’s journey and showcase of iconic moments that have defined TV One over the past 20 years. The anniversary celebration underscores TV One’s commitment to delivering exceptional content and fostering a deep connection with its audience.

‘Urban One Honors’ is produced for TV One by James Seppelfrick of The Cheat Code. Marilyn Gill is the Executive Producer. Myriam Leger will serve as Director and Daniel Moore as Musical Director. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.