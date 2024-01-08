Better Together: Allen Media Group (AMG) Announces 10-Year Partnership Between HBCU GO & The Souther Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Last week (January 5th), HBCU GO, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform delivered some huge news. The leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities proudly announced a 10-year media rights partnership with the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). The partnership grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD and pay-per-view rights coverage of all SIAC team sports through 2032 worldwide. Those sports include regular season contests for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and Olympic sports. Previously, AMG and HBCU GO brokered similar 10-year deals with the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) and CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association).

Additionally, HBCU GO has also secured distribution for the SIAC sporting events on the CBS owned-and-operated stations in key television markets. Those markets include New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seatlle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa and Pittsburgh.

“This is a historic moment,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group. “The HBCU GO team is excited to partner with the SIAC to distribute their conference games to a broader audience. We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our global platforms.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HBCU GO,” announced the SIAC Commissioner, Anthony Holloman. “Through this innovative streaming platform, we invite fans from around the world to join us in celebrating the indomitable spirit of SIAC sports and culture. This new era of digital engagement opens doors to boundless opportunities and ensures that every thrilling moment will be etched in the memories of our dedicated supporters. We extend our sincere gratitude to HBCU GO for their invaluable collaboration, and we can’t wait to share the excitement and passion of SIAC sporting events with fans everywhere.”

Congrats to all the parties that contributed to this partnership coming together. For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.