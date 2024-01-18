Walk This Way: Peacock Releases The Official ‘Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story’ Docuseries Trailer + Premiere Date

The story of one of, if not the most influential rap group ever will finally be shared with the world. This week (January 18), Peacock announced that Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story will hit the streamer next month. Click inside to check out the docuseries’ official trailer!

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story is the never-been-told story of the most influential rap group in the history of music, Run DMC. Joseph ‘Rev Run’ Simmons, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels and Jason ‘Jam Master Jay’ Mizell met on the streets of Hollis, Queens before these hip-hop legends would go on to legitimize a genre of music that critics labeled a fad. Their influence on culture shatter racial barriers, making them international stars and fashion leaders of the ’80s. After a series of life-changing events and challenges, including the murder of their beloved DJ, Jam Master Jay, Rev Run and DMC reunite to tell their story and celebrate the genre of music they established.

The docuseries features exclusive interviews from Run DMC, as well as some of hip-hop’s biggest names including Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Questlove, Beastie Boys, Ice-T, Chuck D, Tom Morello, Salt, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, Ed Lover, Jermaine Dupri and many more!

“I am very happy that the world is going to see our great story.” said Joseph ‘Rev Run’ Simmons. “So thankful for all that participated in helping us over the years. I started out as a young DJ Run and ended up impacting the world with my group RUN DMC. I am blessed to have been on this amazing journey.”

Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels added, “This documentary series will reach, teach and educate people on the RUN DMC dynamic. I know people will see themselves in our journey and I am hopefully that the next 50 years of Hip Hop will be a movement of positive improvement and creativity, in the same way we changed music and the world.”

The Kirk Fraser directed docuseries was produced by Believe Entertainment Group. William H. Masterson III, Brian Hunt, Dan Goodman, Michael Lehman, Erik Blamoville served as executive producers alongside Simmons and McDaniels. Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story consists of three 60 minute parts that will premiere exclusively on Peacock February 1st. Check out the official trailer below!