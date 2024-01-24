Everyone’s Guilty Of Something: Netflix Releases The Steamy Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ Starring Kelly Rowland & Trevante Rhodes

This week (January 24), Netflix dropped off the official trailer for Tyler Perry’s newest film Mea Culpa starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes. Click inside to check it out!
When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy, the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot…and dangerous.
Mea Culpa stars Kelly Rowland (Freddy vs. Jason, Fantasy Football), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Mike), Nick Sagar (Queen of the South, The Haves and the Have Nots), Sean Sagar (Our Girl, Sistas), RonReaco Lee (Sister, Sister, Guess Who, Survivor’s Remorse) and Shannon Thornton (P-Valley), Angela Robinson (The Haves and the Have Nots), Kerry O’Malley (Shameless, The Killer) and Connor Weil (Scream).
Tyler Perry wrote and directed the film. He also produced Mea Culpa alongside Dianne Ashford, Will Areu, Angi Bones and Kelly Rowland. The film will hit Netflix exclusively on February 23rd. While we wait, check out the steamy trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments.
