Ms. Ms. Westie: North West Presents A Video Treatment To Her Dad Kanye

Kanye West shares the cutest video of his eldest daughter North West storyboarding a music video for him. The video was posted yesterday and already has over 700k likes and countless comments. Read more about her vision for his upcoming music video and watch the viral clip inside.

On Wednesday (Jan. 24), West shared an Instagram video of his 10 year old daughter, presenting a treatment she crafted for an upcoming music video she hopes her dad will use for his new album with Ty Dolla $ign titled, Vultures.

In the viral clip, North shares her vision behind the camera as she showcases each piece throughout the storyboard. She begins driving a Lamborghini from basketball practice, posing with a group of friends while wearing Vultures merchandise, “skrrting” into Nobu for dinner just before sunset, and facing off paparazzi. Just a casual day for the West family.

North was very specific in her treatment. The level of thought and detail she put into the video treatment shocked fans who commented, “North gonna be a star,” “She might be the best Ye creation we’ve seen thus far! Incredible little girl,” and “Adonis [Drake’s son] has 24 hours to respond.”

“TALKING TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE,” Kanye captioned the post.

On Tuesday (Jan. 23), Ty Dolla Sign shared a set of photos on Instagram showing three different covers for their album. A hand-drawn picture of Ye and Ty illustrated by North was also included in the carousel.

The illustration shows Kanye wearing a Vultures t-shirt and showing off a “¥$” tattoo on his right arm, while Ty had a matching tattoo on his cheek. “Last slide by Ms Ms Westy!” the R&B singer wrote in the caption.

The name “Ms Ms Westy” comes from a verse that North has on the album. Kanye previewed the song at an album listening last month in Miami, which also features vocals from James Blake.

“I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year/It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie/Don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy/It’s gonna get messy, just-just bless me,” North rapped live onstage in Miami.

Check out the viral video of North’s treatment here.