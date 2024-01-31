AppleTV+ Renews Hit Thriller ‘Hijack’ Starring & Produced By Idris Elba For A Second Season

This week (January 31), Apple TV+ announced a season two for its hit thriller Hijack, starring and executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba (‘Luther’). Hijack was created by George Kay (‘Lupin,’ ‘Criminal’) and Jim Field Smith (‘Criminal,’ ‘Litvinenko’). The complete exhilarating first season of the series is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

In the series, Idris Elba stars as Sam Nelson, a talented business negotiator who must use his skills to broker a peaceful end to a hijacking of a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London. Since its worldwide debut, Hijack has become one of the top dramas on Apple TV+, receiving wide acclaim from both critics and fans, quickly achieving a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and landing on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list. The “instantly enthralling” series has been hailed as “a shot of pure adrenaline,” praised as a “crisp and tense” drama that is “tension-filled and gripping, often putting the viewer on the edge of their seat,” with Elba starring as a “commanding leading man.”

“Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

“I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!,” said executive producer and star Elba.

The second season of Hijack will be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as the lead director for the series. While we wait for the highly anticipated second season, check out the first one on AppleTV+ (the trailer is below) if you haven’t already. Congrats to the whole team for being renewed for another season!