Please Don’t Stop The Music: Madame Tussauds Orlando Reveals New Rihanna Wax Figure Celebrating Her Iconic 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

This week (February 8), Madame Tussauds Orlando was thrilled to announce the latest wax figure to its esteemed collection: the stunning global icon, Rihanna. Debuting in the attraction’s Music Room, this remarkable figure celebrates Rihanna’s unforgettable performance from the big game’s halftime show in 2023 – showcasing her unparalleled talent, style and influence.

Rihanna’s new figure is styled in a bold red bodysuit and breastplate reminiscent of her show stopping look at last year’s halftime performance where she broke the record for most viewed halftime performance of all time. The meticulously crafted figure also features a baby bump to perfectly reflect the unforgettable moment the artist revealed she was pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna fans and visitors to the museum will have the unique opportunity to engage in an interactive experience unlike any other. Taking center stage on the field alongside Rihanna’s figure, dressed in her now iconic 2023 ensemble, fans will be transported directly into the heart of one of music’s most electrifying and memorable performances. This dedicated zone within the museum celebrates Rihanna’s impact as a halftime performer, allowing you to feel like you are standing side by side to one of the most important figures in music history.

“Rihanna is not only a global icon but also an inspiration to millions around the world,” said Paul Gould, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando. “With this interactive experience, we aim to give her fans a unique opportunity to step into her world and feel firsthand the energy of her performance.”

Celebrate the incomparable Rihanna and her enduring legacy at Madame Tussauds Orlando. For more information, Visit Madame Tussauds Orlando, https://www.madametussauds.com/orlando/.