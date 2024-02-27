Fans Got It Bad: Usher Adds Multiple European Dates To His ‘Past Present Future’ 2025 Global Tour

Due to incredible fan demand, multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY award-winning global entertainment icon Usher, has extended the European dates for his massive Past Present Future tour this week (February 26).

After originally announcing 6 dates last week for London, Paris, Amseterdam and Berlin, 6 more were added as 170,000 fans grabbed tickers for 12 sold out shows…so far.

3 new shows will be on sale this week for Usher’s 2024 European trip including: a seventh show in London at the The O2 on April 11, the second in Paris at the Accor Arena on April 16 and a fourth night at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on April 26.

The hottest shows of 2025 follow Usher’s powerhouse Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance, his incredibly successful two year, 100 sold out shows, My Way: The Las Vegas Residency run, and the now legendary 8 night residency at Paris’ La Seine Musicale. Aside from that 2023 Paris run, these will be his first European shows since the 2015 ‘UR Tour’.

Usher says, “It’s been a minute, Europe! I’m as hyped as you are to be back. The love for these shows has been incredible, and I’m truly blessed and thankful for each and every one of you. Seven epic nights in London, four in Amsterdam, two in Paris and Berlin and counting… get ready for an A-TOWN takeover!”

Produced by Live Nation, Usher will be performing in celebration of his 30-year storied career including songs from Coming Home, his ninth studio album, which was released on February 9, via mega/gamma. Expect breathtaking showmanship, greatest hits, new classics and a night to remember.

Presales for newly announced shows will run from Wednesday February 28, 10am local.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale starting on Wednesday 28 February, 12pm local. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Venue Presale from Thursday 29 February, 10am local.

General onsale from Monday 4 March, 10am local, visit UsherWorld.com

The multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY award-winning, global entertainment icon left the world awed after his performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show featuring special guests Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, H.E.R., Will.i.am and Jermaine Dupri. On the world’s biggest stage, during the most watched Super Bowl of all time, it was an epic medley of hits including “Caught Up,” “U Got It Bad,” “Love In This Club,” and “Yeah!” – showing the millions across the globe what makes an USHER show so special.

Due to huge fan demand, Usher extended his highly anticipated North America dates to almost 60 sold out nights, adding multiple shows. He is now bringing his smooth R&B tracks, infectious smile and slick moves to fans across the globe!