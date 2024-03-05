Made For Her: Muni Long Will Join Chris Brown On His “11:11” Tour

Muni Long continues to have a huge year! Today (March 5), it was announced that the 35 year-old will be joining Chris Brown on his 11:11 Tour as a special guest. She thanked Breezy for the opportunity in an Instagram post.

The news comes on the heels of “Made For Me” continuing to make waves. Thus far, it has gathered 76 million streams, cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, reached #1 on the R&B Radio Airplay Chart, and catapulted to #1 on Apple’s R&B Chart and #2 on the Apple Music All Genres Chart. The music video has over 16million YouTube views. Check it out here. Across social media, the song impressively incited 2.6 million “creates,” landing at #2 on the TikTok Music Chart and #2 on the Instagram Reels Trending Chart.

Additionally, she recently dropped her live performance of the song from the 2023 BET Soul Train Music Awards. Produced by the legendary Jermain Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox, “Made For Me” follows in the footsteps of mega hit “Hrs & Hrs” and vaulted to #1 at R&B Radio solidifying her staying power at the top of the charts. Everything is setting the stage for her forthcoming full-length album due in 2024!

Muni Long surfaced in 2022 to become the new artist story of the year. Out of three nominations – including Best New Artist – she took home “Best R&B Performance” for “Hrs & Hrs” at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Meanwhile, Usher hopped on the high-powered official remix of “Hrs & Hrs”earlier this summer. In addition she also lit up the stage at Essence Fest. Beyond placing among Spotify’s most-listened to modern R&B artists, she has also earned widespread acclaim from Billboard, ESSENCE, New York Times, NPR, People, Pitchfork, and many more.

The most streamed and buzzworthy artist in R&B today, Muni has exploded since the success of “Hrs & Hrs.” In addition to netting over 1 Billion Global streams and peaking at #1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio, the track rose to Top 5 at Apple Music, and hit #17 on the Billboard Hot 100. Tastemakers are still astonished over Muni’s triumphant performance of “Hrs And Hrs” at the 2022 BET Awards. She wrapped up 2022 with American Music Awards nominations for Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Song (“Hrs & Hrs”). One week later, Muni opened the BET Soul Train Music Awards with a live performance of “Plot Twist,” and went on to take home the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Additionally, she won Best New R&B Artist at the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards.

Before her soulful, conversational songwriting and powerful vocals caught fire around the world, Muni Long spent a decade as one of the best-kept behind-the-curtain secret weapons in the industry. Her journey as a much-in-demand songwriter, co-mingling R&B, rap, and pop, resulted in a diverse catalog of hits accumulated by Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, to name a few. Stay tuned to see what Muni Long has in store next!