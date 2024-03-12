Lay Your Cards Down, Down, Down, Down: Fans React To Beyoncé Announcing ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ + Release Date

The wait is almost over! This week (March 12), global icon Beyoncé announced that the second act and follow-up album to 2022’s Renaissance will arrive on March 29. The Houston, Texas native first announced Act II on Super Bowl Sunday with the release of tracks “16 Carraiges” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Now, almost a month later, the Queen has shared on her website that the title of the upcoming country album is Cowboy Carter.

Before Renaissance was released, Beyoncé told fans that she’d be giving them a “three act” project that she recorded over three years during the pandemic. The first act debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts with 332,000 sales in its first week. It became her seventh consecutive studio album to debut at number one and the first album released by a woman in 2022 to reach number one. Having already been the first artist to have her first six albums all debut at number one, she became the only female artist whose first seven albums did so as well. Renaissance’s lead single “Breal My Soul” gave Beyoncé her eighth number one single. She followed up the massive success of Renaissance by getting her ninth number one single, becoming the first Black woman to have the number one country song in the United States with “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Cowboy Carter will come directly after Beyoncé’s record breaking world tour, which netted a whopping $579 million. As if the tour wasn’t enough, fans were also blessed when she theatrically released ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,’ a part-documentary, part-concert film that gave viewers a behind the scenes look of the global journey. It’s now time to gear up for the second act. On her website, there is already new merchandise available for purchase including limited edition CDs, four vinyl variants and t-shirts. It’s once again Beyoncé season…but then again, when isn’t it?

As with any other Beyoncé announcement, there internet was set ablaze upon learning of the March 29th release date. Check out some of the fan reactions and let us know how you’re feeling about the upcoming album in the comments.